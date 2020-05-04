Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Sensation! Manager-Legende heuert bei dieser Goldfirma an!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AC3K ISIN: IE00BDB6Q211 Ticker-Symbol: WTY 
Tradegate
04.05.20
09:47 Uhr
169,00 Euro
+6,00
+3,68 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
168,00169,0022:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PLC169,00+3,68 %