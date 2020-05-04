UNITED SIKHS AUSTRALIA JOINS WITH LOCAL AGENICIES TO PROVIDE COVID-19 SUPPORT

UNITED SIKHS Emergency Team Provides Help to Suffering Populations

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNITED SIKHS, a United Nations affiliated international non-profit, humanitarian relief, human development and advocacy organization, has had boots on the ground providing support and supplies to families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic all over the world including Australia.

Before World Health Organisation (WHO) announced COVID-19 as pandemic, Australia was one of the first countries to begin immediate action in managing COVID-19 as a national health emergency. As a result of early action Australia has conducted more than 551,000 tests across the country. Of the 6,746 confirmed cases, 90 have been reported dead and 5,685 have been reported as recovered.

The UNITED SIKHS Australia Chapter has launched the UMEED global project to aid those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, under this project, UNITED SIKHS has launched a FOODBANK to help the most vulnerable sects such as elderly over 65 who do not have a family member to care for them, single mothers, international students, disabled, low income families with children.

UNITESD SIKHS/UMEED will provide freshly cooked meals (hot meals) to these sects, which are being cooked at Gurudwara Sahib Tarneit (West of Melbourne). Altogether upwards of 100-200 meals will be prepared twice a day and delivered to recipient's doorsteps by volunteers.

In a partnership with Let's Feed and Rehmat Sandhu Foundation, UMEED will also provide over-the-counter medication and essential groceries and non-perishable food supplies such as long-life milk, canned food, flour, rice, lentils and fresh vegetables.

For students in Australia, the Emergency Relief Services for International Students has been established by UNITED SIKHS. Recognizing that students contribute to the Australian economy and are subsequently not covered in relief packages announced by Australian government, are a population in need of support during the COVID -10 pandemic. UNITED SIKHS will provide students with accommodation, groceries, living supplies, study assistance, medicines and other miscellaneous items needed.

"UNITED SIKHS Australia has activated our Emergency Response Team. Our volunteers are working with local councils and state/federal government in the best possible manner," commented Gurvinder Singh, UNITED SIKHS Australia Chapter Director. "Our focus is where it always has been - support all communities to maintain their wellbeing and provide them with means to cope with this disruption and uncertainty. We are grateful to those who are coming forward to support us during COVID-19 pandemic. It's their support which makes us keep going."

Additionally, UNITED SIKHS has joined forces with Uniting Church Wyndham, to provide the homeless population with hot meals in their area ensuring that no one goes without support during the pandemic crisis.





