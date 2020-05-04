Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2020) - Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSXV: TPL.H) ("Tethys") announces today that Clive Oliver has resigned as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") effective immediately. Clive has agreed to help coordinate with Tethys auditor, Grant Thornton, through this week (May 8) in order to help with the release of the 2019 Annual Financial Statements. Tethys will begin an immediate search for a replacement as CFO.

The Tethys board would like to express its appreciation to Clive for his work in helping Tethys through a challenging period over the last few years. The board wishes Clive all the best in his future endeavors.

About Tethys

Tethys is focused on oil and gas exploration and production activities in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. This highly prolific oil and gas area is rapidly developing and Tethys believes that significant potential exists in both exploration and in discovered deposits.

