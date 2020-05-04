Anzeige
Montag, 04.05.2020
WKN: A1JFWK ISIN: US61945C1036 
The Mosaic Company Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2020 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) today released its financial results for the first quarter of 2020. The company's earnings release, prepared comments and supplemental materials are available at www.mosaicco.com/investor/financialdata.

Mosaic will present a fireside chat addressing investor questions during a conference call on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, accessible both through Mosaic's website at www.mosaicco.com/investors, and the dial in numbers below. The webcast will be available up to one year from today's date. The telephone replay will be available for one week.

North America: 800-585-8367 or 855-859-2056

International: 404-537-3406

Conference ID# 7773008

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single-source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

The Mosaic Company
101 E. Kennedy Blvd., Suite 2500
Tampa, FL 33602
www.mosaicco.com

Media

Ben Pratt
The Mosaic Company
813-775-4206
benjamin.pratt@mosaicco.com

Investors

Laura Gagnon
The Mosaic Company
813-775-4214
investor@mosaicco.com

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/588322/The-Mosaic-Company-Reports-First-Quarter-2020-Results

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE