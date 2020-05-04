

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After coming under pressure early in the session, stocks showed a significant turnaround over the course of the trading day on Monday. The major averages all bounced well off their early lows and into positive territory.



While the major averages all eventually turned positive, the tech-heavy Nasdaq clearly outperformed its counterparts. The Nasdaq spiked 105.77 points or 1.2 percent to 8,710.71, the S&P 500 rose 12.03 points or 0.4 percent to 2,842.74 and the Dow edged up 26.07 points or 0.1 percent to 23,749.76.



Energy stocks helped lead the rebound on Wall Street, as the price of crude oil close higher for the fourth straight session. Crude for June delivery ended the day up $0.61 at $20.39 a barrel and has seen further upside in electronic trading.



Reflecting the rally by energy stocks, the NYSE Arca Oil Index soared by 4.2 percent, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index surged up by 4.1 percent and the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index jumped by 2.6 percent.



Substantial strength also emerged among biotechnology stocks, as reflected by the 3.3 percent spike by the NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index. The index rebounded after closing lower for four straight sessions.



Gold stocks also moved notably higher along with the price of the precious metal, while considerable strength was also visible among software and retail stocks.



On the other hand, transportation stocks saw continued weakness after an early sell-off, dragging the Dow Jones Transportation Average down by 2 percent.



Airline stocks led the sector lower after Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and billionaire investor Warren Buffett said the conglomerate has sold its entire equity position in the U.S. airline industry.



'The world has changed for the airlines,' Buffett said during Berkshire's annual shareholder meeting Saturday, citing the potential long-term impact of the coronavirus pandemic.



According to CNBC, Berkshire's airline holdings were worth more than $4 billion dollars as of December and included positions in United (UAL), American (AAL), Southwest (LUV) and Delta Airlines (DAL).



The initial weakness on Wall Street came amid concerns about rising tensions between the U.S. and China after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed on Sunday there was 'a significant amount of evidence' that the new coronavirus originated from a laboratory in China.



China's Global Times said in an editorial that Pompeo was 'bluffing' and called on the United States to present its evidence.



The comments from Pompeo came after top White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow told CNBC that China would be 'held accountable' for the coronavirus.



President Donald Trump has previously indicated he is considering imposing tariffs on China over its handling of the outbreak.



Selling pressure waned shortly after the start of trading, however, with the rebound by the Nasdaq coming after disappointing earnings news from Amazon and Apple weighed on the tech-heavy index last Friday.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance on Monday, with markets in Japan and mainland China closed for holidays. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index plunged by 4.2 percent, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index jumped by 1.4 percent.



Meanwhile, European stocks moved sharply lower on the day. The French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index plunged by 4.2 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index showed a more modest drop, edging down by 0.2 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries showed a lack of direction over the course of the session before closing roughly flat. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, edged down by less than a basis point to 0.637 percent.



Looking Ahead



Trading on Tuesday may be impacted by reports on the U.S. trade deficit and service sector activity, although trading may remain subdued ahead of the closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday.



The latest earnings news may also attract some attention along with any developments regarding the coronavirus and state reopenings.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

