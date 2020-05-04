

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Unum Group (UNM) revealed earnings for first quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $161.0 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $280.9 million, or $1.31 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Unum Group reported adjusted earnings of $274.1 million or $1.35 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.0% to $2.87 billion from $2.99 billion last year.



Unum Group earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $274.1 Mln. vs. $280.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.35 vs. $1.31 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.38 -Revenue (Q1): $2.87 Bln vs. $2.99 Bln last year.



