Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 4 mai/May 2020) - Blackhawk Growth Corp. Warrants (the "Warrants") have been approved for listing.

Each warrant shall entitle each Warrantholder thereof, upon exercise at any time after the issue date and prior to the expiry time, to acquire one (1) Common Share upon payment of the exercise price of $0.05.

See the Warrant Indenture for full details.

_________________________________

L'inscription des bons de souscription de Blackhawk Growth Corp. (les «bons de souscription») a été approuvée.

Chaque bon de souscription donnera droit à chaque porteur de bons de souscription, lors de son exercice à tout moment après la date d'émission et avant l'heure d'expiration, d'acquérir une (1) action ordinaire au moment du paiement du prix d'exercice de 0,05 $.

Voir l'acte de garantie pour plus de détails.

Issuer/Émetteur: Blackhawk Growth Corp. 17DEC2024 Warrants Security Type/Titre: Warrants Listing Date/Date de l'inscription: Le 5 mai/May 2020 Symbol/Symbole: BLR.WT Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 46 000 000 CUSIP: 09238B 11 8 ISIN: CA 09238B 11 8 6 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 Exercise Price/Prix d'exercice: CAD $0.05/0,05 $ Expiry Date/date d'expiration: Le 17 décembre/December 2024 Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Odyssey Trust Company

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for BLR.WT Please email: Trading@theCSE.com

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com