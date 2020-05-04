

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $45.7 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $61.2 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.5% to $1.05 billion from $1.16 billion last year.



Leggett & Platt Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q1): $0.41 vs. $0.49 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.34 -Revenue (Q1): $1.05 Bln vs. $1.16 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

