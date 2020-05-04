Roughrider Exploration Ltd.: Roughrider Announces Appointment of Tim Thiessen as CFO and Corporate Secretary

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2020 / Roughrider Exploration Limited (TSX-V:REL) ("Roughrider") is pleased to announce that, effective May 1, 2020, it has appointed Tim Thiessen as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, assuming the role from Jasmin Lau.

Scott Gibson, Roughrider's past CEO and current Director comments, "Jasmine has been a great asset for Roughrider during the past 3 years. We thank her for her hard work and dedication and wish her all the best in her future endeavors."

Adam Travis, Roughriders CEO comments, "I have known Tim for a number of years and have always admired his work ethic. Tim is strong on corporate governance along with a broad knowledge of the industry. I'm very pleased that he has agreed to join the team we are beginning to build at Roughrider and I look forward to working side by side with him."

Mr. Thiessen, a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada, has 23 years of international accounting and finance experience, with the last 16 years in the mining industry. His experience has included holding the position of CFO for a number of publicly-listed mineral companies including Aurcana Corporation, SnipGold Corp. (acquired by Seabridge Gold in 2016), Metallic Minerals Corp., Group Ten Metals Inc., Granite Creek Copper Ltd., Foran Mining Corporation and Colorado Resources Ltd. Prior to this, Mr. Thiessen spent 7 years as VP of Finance for Endeavour Financial Ltd., an advisory firm in the mining industry that specialized in mergers and acquisitions and debt and equity financings, being part of a team that spawned industry-leading companies such as Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., UrAsia Energy Ltd., Peak Gold Ltd. and Coastal Energy Corp.

Roughrider's current focus is the exploration of its 100% owned Eldorado, Gin and Bonanza Properties located in the Golden Triangle of northern British Columbia, adjacent to the Red Chris Mine (owned and operated by Newcrest Mining and Imperial Metals). Additionally, Roughrider will be reviewing strategic precious metal opportunities in western North America. Roughrider also holds a 100% ownership in the Sterling Property located in central BC.

