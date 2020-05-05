The PC peripherals market is expected to grow by USD 43.42 billion during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact can be expected to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200504005492/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global PC Peripherals Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request challenges and opportunities that influence COVID-19 pandemic Request a free sample report of the PC peripherals market

The growing focus on simplifying the teaching and learning process and achieving educational excellence has led many educational institutional institutions to adopt digitization. Some educational institutions are adopting bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policy, virtual education model, and providing online courses to offer convenience to students. The rising digitization has created a strong demand for PCs, laptops, and notebooks among educational institutions. These factors are driving the growth of the global PC peripherals market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43036

As per Technavio, the growing preference for client SSDs will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

PC Peripherals Market: Growing Preference for Client SSDs

The growing consumer demand for thinner, lighter, and more sophisticated laptops with advanced functionalities have compelled PC manufacturers to focus on developing laptops embedded with SSDs. PC manufacturers are now introducing new SSDs, which is ideal for business PCs, laptops, desktop PCs, notebooks, and high-performance PCs. For instance, in February 2019, Micron Technology, Inc. added a new cost-efficient SSD called Micron 1300 to its client computing product portfolio, which is ideal for personal computing devices. The use of such SSDs improves the overall performance of laptops, which is crucial in driving sales. With the new product launches, the demand for PC peripherals will increase during the forecast period.

"Rising strategic partnerships as well as acquisitions, and the increasing popularity of smart speakers will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

PC Peripherals Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the PC peripherals market by geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA) and end-user (Business and Consumers).

The North American region led the PC peripherals market in 2019, followed by APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, North America is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the increase in the adoption of music libraries in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200504005492/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/