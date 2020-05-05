Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Sensation! Manager-Legende heuert bei dieser Goldfirma an!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0H0J1 ISIN: DK0060027142 Ticker-Symbol: 4AJ 
Frankfurt
04.05.20
08:08 Uhr
216,00 Euro
-17,00
-7,30 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALK-ABELLO A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALK-ABELLO A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
220,80222,8004.05.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALCON
ALCON AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALCON AG47,750-0,83 %
ALK-ABELLO A/S216,00-7,30 %