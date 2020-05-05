The global animal wound care market is expected to grow by USD 661.63 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 6%. Request free sample pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Animal Wound Care Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Animal Wound Care Market Analysis Report by Application (Surgical wound care and Traditional wound care), Geographic Landscape (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the increase in pet ownership. In addition, the rising awareness about animal healthcare is anticipated to boost the growth of the animal wound care market.

Pet ownership is increasing, especially in western countries. Animals like cats, dogs, fish, and horses are increasingly being adopted as companion animals. They provide emotional companionship and in certain instances, also provide protection to the owners. Pet ownership is also expected to increase in Asian countries in the coming years. With the growing recognition of pets as family members, pet owners are opting for pet healthcare services for improved quality of life of the animals. Advancements in veterinary therapeutics and preventive medicines and a rise in disposable income have further fueled the demand for better care services of pets and livestock. Thus, the increase in pet ownership and the growing focus of pet owners toward better health services for animals is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Animal Wound Care Companies:

3M Co.

3M Co. operates the business under various segments such as Industrial, Safety and Graphics, Health Care, Electronics and Energy, and Consumer. The company provides animal health products such as Vetrap bandaging tape. They also provide purification (filtration products), bonded abrasives, acoustic systems products, adhesives, and more.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG offers products through the following business units: B. Braun Hospital Care, B. Braun Aesculap, B. Braun Out Patient Market, and B. Braun Avitum. The company provides products for surgical core procedures, emergency care, intensive care units, extra corporeal blood treatments, and anesthesia.

Biogenesis Bago SA

Biogenesis Bago SA operates under various business segments, namely Pharmaceutical, Antibiotics, Biologicals, and Others. The company provides animal healthcare products such as vitamins and minerals, antibiotics, and other products. They also offer DESMOPRESIN, ESTREPTOCARBOCAFTIAZOL, and BAGO-PELL.

Ceva Sante Animale

Ceva Sante Animale offers products through the following business segments: Companion animals, Cattle, Poultry, Small Ruminants, and Swine. The company offers metabolic boosters, antibiotics, reproduction, vaccines, anti-infective, and related therapeutic drugs. They also provide parasiticide products, dermatological solutions, and pain management solutions.

Indian Immunologicals Ltd.

Indian Immunologicals Ltd. offers products through the following business segments: Animal Health, Human Health, Institutional Business, International Business, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers livestock and companion animal health products.

Animal Wound Care Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Surgical wound care

Traditional wound care

Animal Wound Care Market Geographic Landscape Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Key leading countries

