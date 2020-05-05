

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon's vice president Tim Bray has quit his job at the online retail giant over the recent firing of several employees who criticized the company over Coronavirus safety measures.



'I quit in dismay at Amazon firing whistleblowers who were making noise about warehouse employees frightened of Covid-19,' Bray wrote in a blog post published on his website.



Bray described the firing of protesters as 'evidence of a vein of toxicity running through the company culture'.



Bray said May 1st was his last day as a VP and senior Engineer at Amazon Web Services, after more than five years in the role.



The resignation decision will probably cost him more than $1 million in loss of salary and unvested Amazon stock, 'not to mention the best job I ever had,' he said.



In recent weeks, Amazon has terminated several warehouse workers, who had been vocal about the company's response to coronavirus, as well as two corporate employees, Emily Cunningham and Maren Costa, who criticized Amazon's climate stance.



Amazon reportedly had said the workers were fired for violating corporate policy forbidding them from speaking publicly about internal matters.



