CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Reserve Bank of Australia kept its benchmark lending rate at 0.25 percent, as expected. Following the announcement, the aussie fell slightly against its major rivals.



The aussie was trading at 68.67 against the yen, 1.6925 against the euro, 0.6440 against the greenback and 1.0627 against the kiwi around 12:34 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken