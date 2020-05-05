Essence SmartCare's Technology Deployed to Keep Australia's Seniors Safe

State of the art senior care facility in development will deploy an advanced integrated solution for senior care centred around Essence's Care@Home platform

GOLD COAST, Australia, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Essence Group, the leading provider of Internet of Things (IoT) based telecare solutions, have announced that their advanced technology is being deployed at a new senior care facility in Australia, in partnership with strategic partner Homestay. The project provides a robust response to the challenges posed by COVID-19 by harnessing Essence SmartCare's advanced senior monitoring technology in conjunction with thermal cameras to detect virus symptoms. The partnership, to be delivered to Odyssey Aged Care for their facilities on the Gold Coast, will protect and support Australia's seniors during the COVID-19 outbreak and beyond.

The IoT-based solution will help the caregivers to maintain safety and unique channels of communication both during the pandemic and after lockdown. The senior activity monitoring technology, based on Cloud, AI and Audio will be part of an integrated system that includes nurse call functionality, integrating a cutting-edge thermal camera, which is able to detect individuals with high temperature, helping to add a critical element of safety in the care home environment in response to COVID-19 by adding advanced layers of protection.

The Care@Home platform, a key company within the Essence Group, is currently deployed in over 20 countries worldwide. It uses a variety of advanced technologies to ensure the safety of seniors, providing them with an integrated suite of services that monitors their daily activity, detects emergencies such as falls, and provides immediate communication with their caregivers.

The platform offers a unique solution for the COVID-19 pandemic challenges by reducing the need for physical contact. By allowing family members and professional senior care providers to remotely monitor the elderly 24/7, the platform keeps them safe, reduces the risk of infection, and takes pressure off essential services. With the integrated thermal camera, the solution adapts to provide holistic care and safety for seniors.

This follows a recent announcement that Essence's technology will also be deployed in "Corona Hotels" that have been set up to take the strain off ICU beds. As Essence have looked to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic, the advanced remote-monitoring technology has been deployed in numerous care spaces to provide support for those most in need.

Dr Haim Amir, CEO of Essence Group, said: "We are delighted to be involved in this ground-breaking project that uses our technologies to ensure the highest level of safety to seniors. This is yet another example of our vision of a "better life made possible" through technology. Recent events have taught us that we can and must utilize technologies for the greater good. From the outset of Essence SmartCare's journey, the safety and wellbeing of the senior community has been our focus. It is paramount that we support them in whatever way we can during this incredibly challenging time."

Graham Russell, GM of Homestay said: "Odyssey selected Essence's solutions following an extensive search for proactive care technologies that provided an advanced Ageing in Place solution for its residences. The system needed to be discreet and deliver privacy while providing a level of transparency to the care teams onsite, in addition to connecting family members remotely giving peace of that their loved ones were being proactively cared for. We have full confidence that the selection of the Care@Home platform will deliver optimal results."

About Essence

Essence is a global provider of IoT connected-living and cybersecurity solutions for communication, security and healthcare service providers, serving households and small-medium businesses. Leveraging 25 years of experience and innovation with a global presence and 50 million devices deployed worldwide, Essence is committed to developing and supporting solutions that enhance partners' businesses and enable people to live fuller, better lives.