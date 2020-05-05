AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE UTILITIES (CU5) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE UTILITIES: Net Asset Value(s) 05-May-2020 / 07:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE UTILITIES DEALING DATE: 04/05/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 211.6454 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 42558 CODE: CU5 ISIN: FR0010688234 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CU5 Sequence No.: 61652 EQS News ID: 1035707 End of Announcement EQS News Service

