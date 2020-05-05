AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE (CEU) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE: Net Asset Value(s) 05-May-2020 / 07:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE DEALING DATE: 04/05/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 195.1275 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10407859 CODE: CEU ISIN: LU1681042609 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CEU Sequence No.: 61664 EQS News ID: 1035733 End of Announcement EQS News Service

