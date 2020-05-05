AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B (AASU) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B: Net Asset Value(s) 05-May-2020 / 07:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B DEALING DATE: 04/05/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 30.006 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 19467782 CODE: AASU ISIN: LU1681044563 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AASU Sequence No.: 61670 EQS News ID: 1035745 End of Announcement EQS News Service

May 05, 2020 01:18 ET (05:18 GMT)