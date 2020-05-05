Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 120071 ISIN: GB0031215220 Ticker-Symbol: POH1 
Tradegate
05.05.20
09:00 Uhr
11,780 Euro
-0,130
-1,09 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,64011,93509:04
11,82011,97509:04
PR Newswire
05.05.2020 | 08:03
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Carnival PLC - Update from Carnival on Service Pause Extension

Update From Carnival Cruise Line On Service Pause Extension

MIAMI, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Cruise Line issued the following update to our news release today concerning a further delay of operations for most of our fleet until August 31.

Some of the media reports have not fully conveyed the contents of our previous media statement and why certain itineraries were not being cancelled. Carnival reiterates that this is our current plan contingent on a number of factors.

Any resumption of cruise operations - whenever that may be - is fully dependent on our continued efforts in cooperation with federal, state, local and international government officials. In our continued support of public health efforts, any return to service will also include whatever enhanced operational protocols and social gathering guidelines that are in place at the time of the resumption of cruise operations. We are committed to supporting all public health efforts to manage the COVID-19 situation and will continue to keep our guests, travel agent partners and other stakeholders informed.

CONTACT: Vance Gulliksen, media@carnival.com

CARNIVAL-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire