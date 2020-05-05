Anzeige
WKN: A2N6F4 ISIN: FI4000297767 Ticker-Symbol: 04Q 
04.05.20
21:24 Uhr
5,535 Euro
-0,296
-5,08 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.05.2020 | 08:05
Nordea Bank Abp: Managers' transactions - 6

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Nordea Bank Abp - Stock exchange release - Managers' transactions

Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: PERSSON, MARTIN
Position: Other Senior Manager
Issuer: Nordea Bank Abp
LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03_20200423145321_9

Transaction date: 2020-05-04
Venue: NASDAQ STOCKHOLM AB (XSTO)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000297767
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2,713 Unit price: SEK 54.5514

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 2,713 Volume weighted average price: SEK 54.5514 Total price: SEK 147,997.95

For further information regarding Managers' transactions:
Petter Brunnberg, Senior Group Press Officer, +46 738661087

The information provided in this stock exchange release is such that Nordea Bank Abp is required to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 21.00 EET on 4 May 2020.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com (mailto:rns@lseg.com) or visit www.rns.com (http://www.rns.com/).

