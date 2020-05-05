Nordea Bank Abp: Managers' transactions - 6

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Nordea Bank Abp - Stock exchange release - Managers' transactions
Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: PERSSON, MARTIN
Position: Other Senior Manager
Issuer: Nordea Bank Abp
LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03_20200423145321_9
Transaction date: 2020-05-04
Venue: NASDAQ STOCKHOLM AB (XSTO)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000297767
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2,713 Unit price: SEK 54.5514
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 2,713 Volume weighted average price: SEK 54.5514 Total price: SEK 147,997.95
For further information regarding Managers' transactions:
Petter Brunnberg, Senior Group Press Officer, +46 738661087
The information provided in this stock exchange release is such that Nordea Bank Abp is required to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 21.00 EET on 4 May 2020.
