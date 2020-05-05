

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Nivea maker Beiersdorf AG (BDRFY.PK, BDRFF.PK) reported that its first-quarter group sales declined 1.9 percent to 1.91 billion euros, from last year's 1.95?billion euros, as a result of the global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Organic Group sales fell by 3.6% in the first three months of the year.



The company has withdrawn its fiscal year 2020 outlook, due to impact of the coronavirus crisis.



Organic sales in the Consumer Business Segment fell by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sales were 1.58 billion euros down 1.0% from 1.60 billion euros in the previous year.



Organic sales at tesa declined by 5.1%. Negative exchange rate effects reduced growth by a further 0.6?percentage points. In nominal terms, tesa recorded a 5.7% fall in sales to 329?million euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

