Nasdaq Riga decided on May 5, 2020 to immediately apply observation status to AS "New Hanza Capital" (NHCA049022A, ISIN: LV0000802312). Observation status will be applied according to Nasdaq Riga Listing and Disclosure rules Article 20.1.2, Subarticle 5, which stipulates that the Issuer shall be placed on observation status if it fails to disclose the information to be disclosed on a regular basis as specified herein in due time and manner. AS "New Hanza Capital" has failed to submit its audited annual report and consolidated audited report of 2019 until May 5, 2020. AS "New Hanza Capital" has published additional information about the delay. The purpose of assigning observation status is to alert the market participants. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com