The global circulating fluidized bed boiler market is poised to grow by 35.73 GW during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Circulating Fluidized Bed Boiler Market Analysis Report by Technology (Subcritical, Supercritical, and ultra-supercritical), Feedstock (Coal, Petcoke, Biomass, and Others), Geographic segmentation (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the need for fuel flexibility and increased reliability. In addition, the use of biomass as a fuel in boilers is anticipated to boost the growth of the circulating fluidized bed boiler market.

The aging power infrastructure and increased power consumption is a major challenge in the utility market. This is propelling the installation of circulating fluidized bed boilers in new power plants. Also, old power plants are replacing existing boilers with circulating fluidized bed boilers. Amec Foster Wheeler introduced circulating fluidized bed boiler, which runs 91.5% of the time in a year. These boilers are gaining popularity due to their capacity to burn a wide range of fuels in comparison to traditional boilers. In addition, they provide a longer run time and high reliability in operation. These boilers can use a wide range of fuels including, processed waste streams, biomass, and petroleum coke. This in turn, helps in significant cost savings. Thus, the growing need for fuel flexibility and increased reliability is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Circulating Fluidized Bed Boiler Market Companies:

Babcock Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

Babcock Wilcox Enterprises Inc. operates the business under various segments such as Babcock Wilcox, Volund Other Renewable, and SPIG. The company offers Circulating Fluidized-Bed (IR-CFB) Boilers.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. offers products through the following business units: Power and Industry. The company manufactures circulating fluidized bed boilers with 1 x 175 ton/hr,105 ata capacity. They also provide thermal, nuclear power, gas, and hydro equipment.

Dongfang BoilerIndustrial Boiler Group Co. Ltd.

Dongfang BoilerIndustrial Boiler Group Co. Ltd. offers energy-efficient boilers such as Header, Drum, Platen superheater, Drum shell, Membrane wall, and Economizer. They have products like A2-grade pressure vessel and supporting auxiliary of boiler, fuel gas boiler, waste heat boiler, biomass boiler, coal-fired boiler, and more.

General Electric Co.

General Electric Co. offers products through the following business segments: Power, Renewable energy, Aviation, and Healthcare. The company offers a range of onshore and offshore wind turbines, hydropower solutions, and wind turbine blades.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. offers products through the following business segments: Power Systems, Industry and Infrastructure, Aircraft, Defense and Space, and Others. The company offers a wide range of combust fuels such as anthracite, petroleum coke, RPF, brown coal, wood biomass, bituminous coal, and paper sludge.

Circulating Fluidized Bed Boiler Market Technology Outlook

Subcritical

Supercritical

Ultra-supercritical

Circulating Fluidized Bed Boiler Market Feedstock Outlook

Coal

Petcoke

Biomass

Others

Circulating Fluidized Bed Boiler Market Geographic Outlook

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

