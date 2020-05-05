Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Diese Goldfirma ist auf dem Weg zur Nr. 1 in Down Under!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JM16 ISIN: US92886T2015 Ticker-Symbol: V1Y 
Frankfurt
05.05.20
08:20 Uhr
7,850 Euro
+0,500
+6,80 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,8508,00009:09
7,9008,00009:20
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VONAGE
VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP7,850+6,80 %