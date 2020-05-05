Fastmarkets launches new platform to improve how customers realize value from commodities data

LONDON, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastmarkets, the industry-leading cross-commodity PRA, announces today that it has launched its new client platform, providing its customers with the ability to use and see price data, price trends, and news. The Fastmarkets platform, which includes a set of highly customizable, device-specific tools, helps customers better understand and anticipate price changes in the market as well as integrate the data into their workflow.

This capability is important at any moment. It is particularly crucial in the Covid-19 and post-Covid-19 environments when market volatility, supply chain uncertainty, and relentless headlines challenge business leaders to make sound but consequential decisions. The Fastmarkets platform gives clients a clear and focused view of the markets and the dynamics affecting price, enabling them to better anticipate risks and apply insights to win in turbulent markets.

The Fastmarkets platform is a highly intuitive, customizable and powerful platform designed to give customers a strategic advantage in a dynamic market. It consists of:

Live access to all our price indices - providing invaluable insight into today's turbulent market

An interactive and visual environment that enables customers to apply logic and build views optimized to how they work

Customizable alerts so that customers can keep pace with market dynamics

The ability to see individual or multiple commodities to understand the broader patterns in the market

Unmatched price integrity through a digital end-to-end proprietary and auditable price database and reporting system that controls, secures and enforces a robust price methodology and enables IOSCO standards

State-of-the-art technology that delivers an industry leading experience.

"The Fastmarkets platform advances our ability as a PRA within the commodity markets we serve, giving market participants new tools to view, understand, and anticipate price and market dynamics," said Fastmarkets CEO Raju Daswani. "We are launching this platform in a market that is facing unprecedented volatility where being able to make the right decisions has profound consequences on our customers' organizations. We deeply believe the Fastmarkets platform can change the game for our customers and give them new tools to adapt to and win in a turbulent market."

The Fastmarkets platform is made possible by more than 160 price reporters located in every major market hub around the world. Our code of conduct and objectivity, along with our transparent methodologies, give our clients the confidence to trust and rely upon our information to make some of their hardest decisions and drive their companies' success.

The Fastmarkets platform includes dedicated tools for accessing and using prices and news via a desktop, browser, Excel, iPhone and Android apps, and APIs so customers can monitor the markets wherever they are. The initial launch will cover the metals and mining markets before expanding to the forest products and agriculture markets.

For more information about the Fastmarkets platform, please click here.

