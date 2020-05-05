

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY, RYA.L) said its group traffic for the month of April declined 99.6 percent to 0.04 million passengers from last year's 13.5 million passengers. The decline was due to airspace closure amid coronavirus or Covid-19 crisis.



Ryanair said it operated 600 scheduled flights (75,501 budget) in April including a number of rescue and medical flights on behalf of various European union governments.



Ryanair expects to carry minimal traffic during the months of May and June as well, due to multiple EU Govt flight bans and restrictions.



