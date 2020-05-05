Tern PLC (TERN) Tern PLC: Final Results 05-May-2020 / 08:15 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 5 May 2020 Tern Plc (the "Company", or the "Group") Final results for the year ended 31 December 2019 Tern Plc (AIM: TERN), the investment company specialising in the Internet of Things ("IoT"), is pleased to announce its final results for the year ended 31 December 2019. Operational highlights · Further validation of business model through a successful Series A fundraise for FundamentalVR and a move from a services to a product business for InVMA · Notable commercial successes in portfolio including new strategic customer contracts for all principal portfolio companies · Year-on-year turnover of principal portfolio companies from 2018 to 2019 increased by 27% (2017 to 2018: 58%) · 31% year-on-year increase in employees within principal portfolio companies from 2018 to 2019 (2017 to 2018: 52%) · Additional capital raised of GBP3.25 million before expenses with GBP2.5 million of this put to work in existing portfolio companies to enable growth and generate outside interest · Net asset growth of 13%, including portfolio value increase of 20%: · Total assets 2019: GBP19,065,111 (2018: GBP17,009,220) · Net assets 2019: GBP18,913,077 (2018: GBP16,751,773) · Loss 2019: GBP780,643 (2018: GBP312,564) Commenting on the results, Tern CEO, Al Sisto said: "As a proactive investor which backs innovation, it has been very rewarding to see the commercial progress made by our portfolio companies reflected in our net asset value, which has increased during the period. This rise included a successful Series A fundraise for FundamentalVR, with an outstanding syndicate of new investors we helped solidify at an implied valuation 27% higher than when we took a position in the company just a year earlier. The positive momentum developed in 2018 continued throughout 2019 with important milestones achieved across our business and the businesses of our principal portfolio companies. We expanded our Tern team and we again continued to increase turnover and employees within our principal portfolio companies. We continue to see a range of exciting and high growth technology companies across the segments of IoT in which we invest. Having strengthened our financial position during the year, we are now well-placed to deliver additional diversification and this will be a priority. We are focused on investing in companies which provide commercial solutions to the healthcare and industrial use cases where security, safety and regulatory compliance are critical requirements and contribute to the synergies within our portfolio. During this challenging period caused by COVID-19, we have also taken steps to protect our balance sheet, reducing our salaries by 20% and we are working very closely with the entrepreneurs within each of our portfolio companies, helping them to access government funding and to innovate. We remain optimistic about our portfolio businesses. As lockdown eases, there will be an ongoing need for technology to support continuing social distancing measures and we are focused on ensuring our portfolio companies are well positioned for growth when the economy begins to recover." Shareholder Communication A shareholder conference call with accompanying presentation slides will be held at 3:00pm on Thursday 28 May 2020. We also continued to support each of our principal portfolio companies with follow-on funding and are pleased to report good progress from them all. Our success is due to the effectiveness of our executives and during this year I was delighted to welcome Matthew Scherba to our team. Matthew has first-class experience as a technology investment executive and adds considerably to our team's ability to identify opportunities and to support our existing portfolio. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our executives for their hard work over the year. The recent restrictions imposed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has brought fresh challenges to our portfolio companies and we have been careful to maintain their effectiveness while also ensuring the wellbeing of all employees. A weekly conference call with all the CEOs from our principal portfolio companies and Tern Directors has created valuable opportunities to provide advice, support and partnerships which are forming positive and constructive outcomes. This is an exciting time for venture capital and we remain proud to enable access for our shareholders to share in the opportunities and value offered by exciting high-growth IoT companies. Ian Ritchie CBE, FREng, FRSE Chairman CEO's Statement 2019 was a year in which we began to execute fully on our transformed business model, leveraging the work accomplished by the Company in 2018. We made material progress on the goals that we set out for Tern and our principal portfolio companies. As always, we set out right from the start to help our portfolio companies to build significant businesses in big markets where there is a clear demand for their services. By investing early in businesses, there is an opportunity to build NAV and NAV per share materially over a number of years. During the year, a key achievement was FundamentalVR's ability to capitalise on the work and capital delivered in 2018, by closing a Series A financing round at a valuation which represented a 27% uplift on the investment of GBP1.9 million made by the Company in FundamentalVR in May and October 2018. Tern invests in technology companies in the Internet of Things (IoT) space across the categories of healthcare, security, networking and data analytics. We have moved from taking large stakes in these exciting companies to now establishing positions of influence of 25% or more at the seed, early stage Series A and Series A investment rounds. We back intrepid entrepreneurs who are seeking to change the future through the products and technologies they have and are developing with our early funding; providing active involvement and support to succeed at becoming a global force. We do this, as early investors, by thoroughly understanding the companies in which we invest. Our bottom-up investment process requires rigorous due diligence on companies and market analysis. We meet with company management, competitors and suppliers while conducting a deep dive into the underlying business fundamentals to establish our investment thesis based on ensuring the quality of a company. As part of our process we look to answer three key questions before making a commitment, to determine the scalability and sustainability of the company's competitive advantage and how it can be monetised to achieve rapid growth: · Does the company have a disruptive technology or is it insulated from disruptive change? · Can the company rapidly demonstrate financial strength with low capital intensity and high returns on invested capital with downstream high margins and strong cash conversion? · What, if any, are the environmental or secondary consequences created by the company, or governance and accounting risks that could alter our investment thesis? We believe that this improved approach to investing early with a chance to steer their strategy and product focus provides for an efficient use of our capital and resources that will result in higher returns for our

