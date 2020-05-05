DJ Tern PLC: Final Results

Tern PLC (TERN) Tern PLC: Final Results 05-May-2020 / 08:15 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 5 May 2020 Tern Plc (the "Company", or the "Group") Final results for the year ended 31 December 2019 Tern Plc (AIM: TERN), the investment company specialising in the Internet of Things ("IoT"), is pleased to announce its final results for the year ended 31 December 2019. Operational highlights · Further validation of business model through a successful Series A fundraise for FundamentalVR and a move from a services to a product business for InVMA · Notable commercial successes in portfolio including new strategic customer contracts for all principal portfolio companies · Year-on-year turnover of principal portfolio companies from 2018 to 2019 increased by 27% (2017 to 2018: 58%) · 31% year-on-year increase in employees within principal portfolio companies from 2018 to 2019 (2017 to 2018: 52%) · Additional capital raised of GBP3.25 million before expenses with GBP2.5 million of this put to work in existing portfolio companies to enable growth and generate outside interest · Net asset growth of 13%, including portfolio value increase of 20%: · Total assets 2019: GBP19,065,111 (2018: GBP17,009,220) · Net assets 2019: GBP18,913,077 (2018: GBP16,751,773) · Loss 2019: GBP780,643 (2018: GBP312,564) Commenting on the results, Tern CEO, Al Sisto said: "As a proactive investor which backs innovation, it has been very rewarding to see the commercial progress made by our portfolio companies reflected in our net asset value, which has increased during the period. This rise included a successful Series A fundraise for FundamentalVR, with an outstanding syndicate of new investors we helped solidify at an implied valuation 27% higher than when we took a position in the company just a year earlier. The positive momentum developed in 2018 continued throughout 2019 with important milestones achieved across our business and the businesses of our principal portfolio companies. We expanded our Tern team and we again continued to increase turnover and employees within our principal portfolio companies. We continue to see a range of exciting and high growth technology companies across the segments of IoT in which we invest. Having strengthened our financial position during the year, we are now well-placed to deliver additional diversification and this will be a priority. We are focused on investing in companies which provide commercial solutions to the healthcare and industrial use cases where security, safety and regulatory compliance are critical requirements and contribute to the synergies within our portfolio. During this challenging period caused by COVID-19, we have also taken steps to protect our balance sheet, reducing our salaries by 20% and we are working very closely with the entrepreneurs within each of our portfolio companies, helping them to access government funding and to innovate. We remain optimistic about our portfolio businesses. As lockdown eases, there will be an ongoing need for technology to support continuing social distancing measures and we are focused on ensuring our portfolio companies are well positioned for growth when the economy begins to recover." Shareholder Communication A shareholder conference call with accompanying presentation slides will be held at 3:00pm on Thursday 28 May 2020. The Company is committed to ensuring that there are appropriate communication structures for all elements of its shareholder base so that its strategy, business model and performance are clearly understood. · The online presentation is open to all existing and potential new shareholders. · Questions can be submitted pre-event at tern@newgatecomms.com. The Company will be unable to accept questions submitted after 2:00pm on 27 May 2020. Al Sisto will aim to answer as many pre-submitted questions as possible during the call. Whilst the Company may not be in a position to answer every question it receives, it will address the most prominent question themes within the confines of information already disclosed to the market. · Investors can sign up to the Investor Meet Company platform for free and request to meet Tern plc. · Investors who have already registered and requested to meet the Company, will be automatically invited. Chairman's Statement I am delighted to report the progress that we made during 2019 in growing the effectiveness and value of our portfolio of companies in the Internet of Things ("IoT") sector. Our mission is to identify, invest in and support entrepreneurial companies to develop IoT solutions which improve productivity, connectivity and security, leading to demonstrably increased performance for their various customers. Tern completed two successful equity fundraisings during the period. At the portfolio company level, fresh capital from financial and trade investors was secured by FundamentalVR in its Series A round. We also continued to support each of our principal portfolio companies with follow-on funding and are pleased to report good progress from them all. Our success is due to the effectiveness of our executives and during this year I was delighted to welcome Matthew Scherba to our team. Matthew has first-class experience as a technology investment executive and adds considerably to our team's ability to identify opportunities and to support our existing portfolio. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our executives for their hard work over the year. The recent restrictions imposed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has brought fresh challenges to our portfolio companies and we have been careful to maintain their effectiveness while also ensuring the wellbeing of all employees. A weekly conference call with all the CEOs from our principal portfolio companies and Tern Directors has created valuable opportunities to provide advice, support and partnerships which are forming positive and constructive outcomes. This is an exciting time for venture capital and we remain proud to enable access for our shareholders to share in the opportunities and value offered by exciting high-growth IoT companies. Ian Ritchie CBE, FREng, FRSE Chairman CEO's Statement 2019 was a year in which we began to execute fully on our transformed business model, leveraging the work accomplished by the Company in 2018. We made material progress on the goals that we set out for Tern and our principal portfolio companies. As always, we set out right from the start to help our portfolio companies to build significant businesses in big markets where there is a clear demand for their services. By investing early in businesses, there is an opportunity to build NAV and NAV per share materially over a number of years. During the year, a key achievement was FundamentalVR's ability to capitalise on the work and capital delivered in 2018, by closing a Series A financing round at a valuation which represented a 27% uplift on the investment of GBP1.9 million made by the Company in FundamentalVR in May and October 2018. Tern invests in technology companies in the Internet of Things (IoT) space across the categories of healthcare, security, networking and data analytics. We have moved from taking large stakes in these exciting companies to now establishing positions of influence of 25% or more at the seed, early stage Series A and Series A investment rounds. We back intrepid entrepreneurs who are seeking to change the future through the products and technologies they have and are developing with our early funding; providing active involvement and support to succeed at becoming a global force. We do this, as early investors, by thoroughly understanding the companies in which we invest. Our bottom-up investment process requires rigorous due diligence on companies and market analysis. We meet with company management, competitors and suppliers while conducting a deep dive into the underlying business fundamentals to establish our investment thesis based on ensuring the quality of a company. As part of our process we look to answer three key questions before making a commitment, to determine the scalability and sustainability of the company's competitive advantage and how it can be monetised to achieve rapid growth: · Does the company have a disruptive technology or is it insulated from disruptive change? · Can the company rapidly demonstrate financial strength with low capital intensity and high returns on invested capital with downstream high margins and strong cash conversion? · What, if any, are the environmental or secondary consequences created by the company, or governance and accounting risks that could alter our investment thesis? We believe that this improved approach to investing early with a chance to steer their strategy and product focus provides for an efficient use of our capital and resources that will result in higher returns for our

shareholders at the time of realisation. Building on this momentum we are looking to add exciting new investments and create additional value from our existing ones in the year ahead. Operating Review Significant progress was made in many areas of our business in 2019 and the adoption rate of IoT products and technologies continues to accelerate. During 2019, we supported our principal portfolio companies and their mission of value creation with our financial and active involvement. This support was reflected in the net asset value per share of our portfolio remaining broadly stable at 7.0p (FY19: 7.1p) which included a 20% increase in the absolute portfolio value. Our total operating costs during 2019 remained comparable to 2018 at GBP1.3 million (2018: GBP1.3 million). The administration costs increased by GBP0.2 million, which was offset by an equivalent reduction in other expenses. The majority of the administration cost increase was due to an increase in Directors' fees and professional fees from advisors based in the USA. Directors fees have increased to bring them more in line with the average in the market and to enable effective recruitment. The majority of the other expenses were the result of the Company exploring an opportunity to substantially expand its portfolio through a strategic initiative. However, after careful due diligence and with the support of our advisors, the Board decided not to pursue the opportunity any further. During 2019, our principal portfolio companies continued to leverage the gains made in 2018 and to develop new opportunities for accelerating their growth. Progress was made by our principal portfolio companies in securing new customers and market partnerships that has led to their expansion, as demonstrated via our key metric, the delta in aggregate revenues and headcount year over year. We believe that these are indicators of market acceptance and the future growth potential of our principal portfolio companies. The Directors continuously weigh the possible returns of our potential new investment opportunities in accordance with the circumstances and opportunities that could be created by committing our resources to a new investment (or additional funds to an existing investment). By doing so, we attempt to validate if the continued progress by our portfolio companies is creating lasting value that can create attractive returns for our shareholders. The Directors of Tern are also pleased by the efficient use of capital by our principal portfolio companies in the monies spent to date to build their products and brands, which we believe is competitive to their peer groups in respect of reaching similar stages of development. During 2019, Tern raised an additional GBP3.25 million before expenses of which GBP2.5 million was re-invested into existing portfolio companies via equity or loan note instruments to support their continued progress. This progress produced an aggregate turnover by our principal portfolio companies for the year ended 31 December 2019 which was 27% ahead of the turnover achieved in 2018. The percentage increase would have been higher had there not been the impact of commercial orders that were expected to be signed during Q4 2019 being delayed, in many cases, because our principal portfolio companies continued to negotiate to achieve better outcomes. Some of these transactions were announced in late 2019 and others were announced in early 2020, contributing to a strong start to the year for these businesses, with others being anticipated to follow. The Directors believe the 31% increase in aggregate employees across the principal portfolio companies in 2019, compared to 2018, will provide a strong foundation for continued revenue growth and market share expansion in 2020. Tern is focused on carefully expanding its portfolio by selecting the most innovative and promising companies from the wide array of opportunities that we meet, which we believe can become category leaders in the IoT markets they target. In the year ahead, we are planning to expand our sourcing geography beyond the UK into Europe. This should increase the number and quality of opportunities that we consider and also mitigate the potential volatility in the capital markets as the final Brexit outcomes are determined. We are searching for investments in disruptive early-stage IoT companies, which have developed market changing technologies for the healthcare and industrial IoT markets. These are markets that have already received significant investment and that are looking for new ways to enhance outcomes and increase productivity. For example, the IoT healthcare market size is projected to reach US$534.3 billion by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 20% between 2019 and 2025, according to a report by Grand View Research, Inc. (March 2019). The global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market is expected to reach a value of US$922.62 billion by 2025, according to a Million Insights report (March 2019). By opening up to new markets, we believe we will also broaden the potential to syndicate follow on funding rounds with a broader set of financial and strategic investors. This should de-risk our position by the syndication of the later rounds with a blend of strategic and financial investors who add their resources to facilitate the scale up of the portfolio company's business. Our investment committee also believes that important environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors are integral to assessing the quality of a company and thus become an important part of our investment process. Today, for example, our portfolio companies are helping to address these challenges by improving health care outcomes and the ability to help measure and reduce carbon-based energy consumption. We have a deep respect for the entrepreneur and the company building process and throughout 2019 we saw progress, growth and industry recognition for our principal portfolio companies. Our financial priorities continue to be concentrated on accelerating the progress of our principal portfolio companies' commercial success; value creation; robust realisations and the addition of new investments by: · Investing in and creating businesses which have market validation and competitive advantages; · Providing hands-on support to achieve value creation and making introductions which help our companies achieve scale and a presence in the USA; · Strengthening management and boards where appropriate; · Syndication of post-seed round investments in our companies, focusing on relevant strategic and financial investors, to provide validation, and additional growth capital that de-risks the path to commercial success and monetisation; and · Exploring innovative ways to expand the synergistic benefits of our portfolio. Providing a greater opportunity to create and return value to our shareholders is our primary objective and we remain committed to expanding our portfolio during 2020 with companies that leverage our strong positioning in the IoT space. Our deal flow remains strong and this critical goal will be our focus for 2020 and beyond to fuel the growth of our NAV per share and to increase the opportunities to generate realisations and returns for our shareholders. Investments and Portfolio Update Throughout the year Tern has invested in the teams, technology and product development and brand building of our principal portfolio companies. We believe that we have further scaled our principal portfolio companies with our investment support, introductions to strategic partners and, in the case of FundamentalVR, crystallising new sources of capital from the syndication of a follow-on funding round. Through this strategy we have enabled our principal portfolio companies access to the capital they need to grow and scale up their business. Device Authority 56.8% holding; Invested since 2014 $3.3 million convertible loan At Device Authority, the company has expanded and refined its go-to-market partners resulting in a growth in product sales and active customer engagements. Using this active partner base, the company is developing a sales and support model that has improved its ability to scale and add to growth. Also, the focus on healthcare (Medical IoT: MIoT), high value manufacturing/production (Industrial IoT: IIoT) and most recently, the connected car (Automotive IoT: AIoT) has created efficiencies in product development processes and created opportunities for follow-on business. A significant investment by Device Authority in 2019 was to enhance its ability to penetrate the large enterprise markets with its Microsoft Azure IoT central connector. This key enhancement to Device Authority's KeyScaler product is designed to leverage the investment in IoT deployments by Microsoft Azure's large customer base by providing an end-to-end service offering in the cloud with enhanced security. We believe that this product alignment with Microsoft represents an important new segment for Device Authority's growth and continued leadership in the IoT security market. FundamentalVR 26.9% holding; Invested since May 2018 FundamentalVR is an example of Tern finding a disruptive opportunity, investing early in order to help shape their business model and making an investment at a reasonable value and share of the business. On 30 October 2019, within seventeen months of our initial investment, FundamentalVR

During 2019 the company enhanced its business model from being strictly an engineering design and services company to a product company with a very experienced services component. This enhanced business model is the culmination of Tern's original investment thesis for InVMA which involved changing its market value model from a services company, which the Directors believe are generally valued on a one times revenue basis, to a product company, which the Directors believe are generally valued on a multiple of revenues. Now, with its first product AssetMinder, it has the opportunity for revenue and customer growth that is emanating from a cash flow neutral base. In January 2020, InVMA announced that it had secured an initial order to provide its AssetMinder solution to a global, multi-billion Euro supplier of products to the global industrial and construction markets. This was a critical endorsement of the product and the work done by InVMA's management. Wyld Networks 100% holding; Invested since 2016 GBP0.9 million loan note Wyld Networks is a portfolio company that is the result of our rollup of flexiOps, Amiho Technology and Wyld Research. During 2019, assets costing less than GBP45,000 were added to the existing business of Wyld Networks and we supported the business with additional operating capital of GBP0.7 million, via a cash flow loan. Combining the various related products and technologies into one business, Wyld Networks, we believe that we have created a compelling proposition in the IoT network communications industry. During 2019 we recruited a seasoned senior executive into the business to lead the company as CEO. The company currently has its products operating in over 300,000 smart meters and with its mesh platform has now established a unique and value enhanced product suite, delivering secure intelligent mesh solutions empowering resilient Consumer, Enterprise and IoT networks to create value. Wyld Network's technology is unique in that it creates a wireless network which connects smartphones to smartphones, as well as smartphones to IoT devices in a mesh architecture. It establishes a resilient and low-latency mesh network without the need to route all the traffic through the traditional hierarchical mobile infrastructure. This creates potential multiple revenue generating and cost reducing use cases in Events, Retail, Transportation, Healthcare and Smart Buildings. As a proof point, during 2019, Wyld Networks entered into an agreement with several companies, notably Delta-T Devices in the Agritech vertical and Develco in the smart metering vertical. Also, Wyld Networks was awarded a GBP121,000 grant by Innovate UK to collaborate on a new mass production technology, SmartDrop, for Archipelago Technology Group Ltd. An important milestone for the business. Subsequently in early 2020, Wyld patented its technology and signed an additional three contracts, most notably with one of the world's largest Satellite operators to co-design, develop and market a software solution to enable direct sensor to satellite connectivity using LoraWan as the wireless protocol. This is unique and has the potential to dramatically enhance the business case and return on investment for the provision of satellite IoT solutions. Outlook and Summary - Building on our progress During the year, we executed on our strategic objectives and key performance indicators outlined in the 2018 annual report and at our AGM. As we progress in 2020, we are better positioned to build on our successes of 2019 and strive to achieve additional third-party validation of the value created in our investments, that was and is driven by the management teams who lead our portfolio companies. At Tern, we have expanded our team and resources to help drive continued progress and improved results as we work to secure the best opportunities for our value creation model. We believe our unique and differentiated platform empowers entrepreneurs to build and grow their companies to achieve commercial success. It starts with a partnership that has deep domain expertise and years of operating experience. We help our entrepreneurs leverage our global reach, with access to our networks of businesses and contacts that can be catalysts for scale. The IoT market opportunity is continuing to gather strength and momentum and we are positioned at the forefront of the wave. We entered 2020 well positioned to leverage this opportunity and are focused on executing our strategy for creating long-tern sustainable value creation for our shareholders. COVID-19 Update Companies around the world are faced with unprecedented challenges to keep essential operations moving forward amid the coronavirus pandemic. Economic recovery can only follow the recovery of public health which is the focus of every government. At Tern we have focused on the safety of our employees and the employees of our portfolio companies and we have also taken additional steps to be prepared when emphasis shifts to social well-being. We recently conducted a fundraise of GBP0.8 million which at the time of writing means we do not need to furlough Tern staff but as a precautionary measure the Board have taken 20% salary reductions to protect our balance sheet. The team is also set up to work effectively from home. We have established a weekly situation video conference with the CEOs of our principal portfolio companies to provide support, advice and share recent experiences. Our portfolio companies have taken similar actions to each other, including furloughing some employees, salary reductions across the business and applying for government support where relevant. As technology businesses, our portfolio is fortunately facing less severe challenges during the current crisis and are operating and meeting the needs of their customers and prospects by applying their technologies where appropriate to help in the support of the fight to restore public health and safety. There will be an ongoing need for technology to support continuing social distancing measures as the lockdown eases. The risks associated with COVID-19 are considered further in principal business risks and uncertainties. We remain optimistic about our portfolio businesses and are working to ensure they will be positioned for growth when the economy begins its recovery. Our progress this year was driven by the management teams of our principal portfolio companies. I would like to thank them all for their unrelenting belief and commitment to their businesses and drive to make them the leaders in their respective industry segments. With the continued support of our team, our Board, our advisors and our shareholders we remain focused on accelerating the growth generated in 2019. Albert Sisto CEO Financial Review The year ended 31 December 2019 has been another year of activity and progress, with two equity fundraises for the Company and our portfolio companies continuing to scale, including a successful Series A fundraise for one. New equity capital of GBP1.5 million was raised in April 2019 to strengthen the balance sheet and to provide negotiating strength to protect and maintain long term influential interests in our portfolio companies. This was evidenced in the Series A raise by FundamentalVR. In October 2019, a further GBP1.75 million was raised to continue that momentum. With a strong balance sheet, the Company has been able to maintain its influential holding at existing portfolio companies and progress pipeline opportunities with a credible position. The Company's investment holdings have increased from GBP14.9 million at 31 December 2018 to GBP17.9 million at 31 December 2019, reflecting a 20% increase on the previous year. The investment valuation includes additional investment of GBP2.5 million across all four principal portfolio companies and fair value growth of GBP0.3 million. This comprises a GBP0.9 million fair value gain and a GBP0.6 million exchange rate loss due to the strengthening of sterling. The fair value gain, excluding exchange rate movements, is comprised of a GBP0.6 million uplift at FundamentalVR due to the successful Series A fundraise in October 2019 and a GBP0.3 million uplift at Device Authority as further convertible loan note issues strengthen the Company's holding. Net assets have increased by 13% to GBP18.9 million (GBP16.8 million at 31 December 2018) and include a strong cash balance of GBP1 million. There is no debt on the balance sheet. Cash and cash equivalents decreased by GBP0.9 million in the year, ending the year at GBP1m (2018: GBP1.9 million). This was due to GBP1.3 million cash used in

