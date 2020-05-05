With effect from May 11, 2020, the redemption shares in NetEnt AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights, subscription options and interim shares etc. Trading will continue up to and including May 25, 2020. Instrument: Redemption shares Short name: NET IL B Round lot: 1 ISIN code: SE0014186623 Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden Order book ID: 195801 Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table / 230 MIC Code: XSTO For further information concerning this exchange notice, please call Issuer Surveillance on +46 (0)8-405 70 50 or e-mail iss@nasdaq.com.