DGAP-Media / 2020-05-05 / 09:30 Munich, May 5, 2020 *"Fix&Foxi TV" now available for families and children to watch on Tango TV in Luxembourg* By adding "Fix&Foxi TV" to their range of channels within Tango TV in Luxembourg, Your Family Entertainment AG has taken the next step towards the continuous expansion of the award-winning channel for families and children. Next to the linear broadcast of the kids channel "Fix&Foxi TV", Tango TV offers a broad range of French and German Video-on-Demand content appropriate for all ages. "Fix&Foxi TV" offers award-winning animated and live-action series starring classic adventures and heroes on Tango TV for the whole family. The channel stands out by premiering and showing brand new shows. "The demand for high-quality and educationally valuable kids-content is especially high in these times. We're happy to have Tango TV in Luxembourg as our partner and to have seen them react quickly to adding our channel to their broad range of programs.", Armin Schnell, Executive Vice President Sales of Your Family Entertainment. "We're excited to introduce "Fix&Foxi TV" on Tango TV to all our subscribers. We are seeing a growing demand for German content for children and the content in "Fix&Foxi" TV will satisfy these exact needs." Luis Camara, Chief Consumer Market Officer at Tango. *About Your Family Entertainment AG* Your Family Entertainment AG (WKN [German security code number]: A161N1, ISIN: DE000A161N14, Abbreviation: RTV) with its headquarter in Munich, is the producer and license distributor for high-quality programs for children and the whole family and has one of the largest broadcaster-independent program libraries in Europe. Its stock of programs includes well-known and beloved series such as "Enid Blyton", "Fix & Foxi" and "Altair". YFE additionally operates the award-winning Pay TV kids channel "Fix&Foxi". The channels are available in the GAS-Region (German), in Africa (English and French), Middle East (Arabic and English) and the Americas (Spanish and English). The Company also operates the Free-to-Air kids channel "RiC" with a current coverage of 34 Mio. households in the GAS region. In addition, YFE operates 20 mobile TV streams and other digital channels worldwide. *About Tango* Tango, a Proximus Luxembourg brand, has been on the market since 1998. Today, more than 276,000 customers trust him. Tango is the first alternative operator in the country to offer private customers and small businesses a broad product portfolio with TV, internet, landline and mobile services. The brand is committed to users and has been pursuing a strong innovation policy since its foundation in order to offer the best technology at the fairest price. Tango is always close to its customers and relies on its high-quality customer service and an efficient sales network of 11 Tango sales outlets and 17 partner outlets. Tango also works with international partners such as Vodafone to ensure an optimal communication experience even abroad. *Contact:* Your Family Entertainment AG Laurence Robinet Tel.: +49 (0)89 / 99 72 71-0 Email: laurence.robinet@yfe.tv www.yfe.tv [1] www.fixundfoxi.tv [2] www.rictv.de [3] Proximus Luxembourg SA Luis Camara Tel.: +352 27 77 71 01 Email: luis.camara@proximus.lu www.proximus.lu [4] End of Media Release Issuer: Your Family Entertainment AG Key word(s): TV/Radio 2020-05-05 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Your Family Entertainment AG Nordendstr. 64 80801 München Germany Phone: +49 (0)89 997 271-0 Fax: +49 (0)89 997 271-91 E-mail: ir@yfe.tv Internet: www.yfe.tv ISIN: DE000A161N14 WKN: A161N1 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart EQS News ID: 1035311 End of News DGAP Media 1035311 2020-05-05 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a96ba7cef5050785e3a1b4496edf815b&application_id=1035311&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ad2fa63bd15b803a7667c43cbc3b23cd&application_id=1035311&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=397f71d34a3031aa83bbf50074bfc07e&application_id=1035311&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5bb1f733d0818c3037fd035fe4427f39&application_id=1035311&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

May 05, 2020 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)