COVID-19: Swiss Firm TIXnGO Launches Blockchain Based Health Certificates to Ease Lockdowns

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TIXnGO, the secure mobile blockchain ticketing platform, today announces the launch of Health n Go, a secure health certificate mobile delivery solution.

Repurposing the existing TIXnGO blockchain based technology, the company is confident that Health n Go will be able to securely distribute health certificates at scale and in line with government and corporate needs, if this route is chosen to ease lockdowns.

TIXnGO is already proven to be technically effective at scale. In recent times, the platform has used blockchain to securely distribute tickets for major sporting events run by both global and European sports organisations, including football tickets on behalf of UEFA.

Health n Go is designed to safely deliver digital health certificates from a trusted authority such as a doctor or health organisation. Each time a health certificate is issued in the platform, a unique, encrypted and completely traceable identity is attached to it. Individuals will keep their health certificates on a specific wallet on their smartphone, which can be shown on request and the QR code read by a scanner.

Using artificial intelligence and blockchain technology, the system combats any attempt at certificate fraud. Duplicating or counterfeiting the certificate is prevented thanks to the unique identity of each certificate. The system monitors patterns of attempted fraud which can lead to the revocation of a certificate, if required.

The solution can be hosted on a national private or public cloud and is GDPR compliant to address health data requirements.

Frédéric Longatte, CEO of TIX n GO and Health n Go, said: "In light of the coronavirus crisis, we can see a potential role for the secure delivery of personal digital assets such as a health certificate. It isn't for us to define the precise use of the technology, that is a decision to be taken by governments. But as new scientific evidence comes to light and response strategies evolve, we are ready to work with governments and corporations to apply this technology, when they deem the time is right."

Several pilots of Health n Go are beginning with Swiss international companies and civil and military organisations. The company is in discussion about running further pilots with other interested parties.

Health n Go is a blockchain mobile application offering secure management of digital health certificates. Leveraging the latest technologies in mobile, blockchain and AI machine learning, it is a sister company of TIXnGO, a leading secure mobile ticketing platform. TIXnGO has been referenced by Gartner (The Real Business of Blockchain, Harvard Business Review, 2019). Health n Go is a subsidiary of Swiss systems integrator ELCA and is headquartered in Lausanne. For more information, visit www.tixngo.io

