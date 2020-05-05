The economics of a solar project in Texas are so compelling coal and gas developer J-Power wants a piece of the action.From pv magazine USA. The 350 MWac Red-Tailed Hawk Solar project planned by the U.S. business of Japan's largest coal-fired power station operator will be the first renewables facility owned by J-Power USA in the States. The project, in Wharton County, Texas, will be developed by the electric utility - which runs a 6.5 GW, 12-site gas portfolio in the U.S. - with investor Avondale Solar and Solar Plus Development through the AP Solar Holdings joint venture formed by Avondale ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...