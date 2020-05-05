NEW YORK, May 5 (WNM/New York Fed) - A staff report by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York has found a correlation between deaths from the influenza pandemic in 1918-1920 and extremist voting in Germany in 1932 and 1933 (https://www.newyorkfed.org/medialibrary/media/research/staff_reports/sr921.pdf). The researchers merged several historical data sets from Germany to show that influenza mortality in 1918-1920 is correlated with societal changes, as measured by municipal spending and city-level ...

