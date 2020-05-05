Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it has expanded its property team in France with the addition of Jean-François Leandri as Risk Control Consultant.

"Jean François's extensive risk control consulting expertise significantly enhances our property underwriting and service for customers across France and Belux said François-Xavier d'Huart. "We are pleased to welcome him to our team, while we continue to expand both our local underwriting and services in the region."

Trained as both a boiler machinery and fire prevention consultant, Jean-François has nearly 25 years of engineering experience. He spent the last 17 years as District Manager at Global Risk Consultants, where he led a Paris-based technical team responsible for risk consulting on a range of occupancies across portions of Europe and Africa. He began his carrier as Field Engineer at UAP Kemper HPR Company.

Jean-François is based in BHSI's office in Paris and can be reached at +33 (0)6 09 76 26 24 or JF.Leandri@bhspecialty.com.

