Dienstag, 05.05.2020
WKN: 904647 ISIN: GB0000066554 
Frankfurt
05.05.20
08:09 Uhr
9,720 Euro
+0,070
+0,73 %
05.05.2020 | 11:15
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, May 5

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")
The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 4 May 2020 were:-
Excluding current year Revenue = 946.16p
Including ALL Revenue = 949.99p
ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 14.7% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 1.3%. There are currently 89,533,066 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.
Contact:
Michael Campbell
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
5 May 2020
