Last day of trading shares in the sub-fund below, issued by Investeringsforeningen Nielsen Global Value i likvidation will be 7 May 2020 due to liquidation. After the delisting, no funds issued by Investeringsforeningen Nielsen Global Value i likvidation are admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen. ISIN: DK0010291269 ------------------------------------------ Name: Nielsen Global Value ------------------------------------------ Last day of trading: 7 May 2020 ------------------------------------------ Short name: NGIVAL ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 19398 ------------------------------------------ For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66