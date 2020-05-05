GreenBox POS, LLC: GreenBox POS (GRBX) Expends Blockchain Ledger Client Pay-in Options

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2020 / GreenBox POS (OTC PINK:GRBX) ("GreenBox", "GRBX", the "Company") announced today the release of its scheduled expansion to the Pay-In options into its Blockchain ledger ecosystem.

In its initial launch, GreenBox's innovative Blockchain-based payment ledger only allowed credit and debit card payments as a mean to fund the account. With this upgrade, the ledger allows for checks, ACH (Automated Clearing House) payments, same day ACH (the fastest form of ACH), and wire transfers to be used as additional options of account funding.

This is significant for some of the Company's clients who service customers with limited options, not necessarily including debit or credit card payments, or those who consider the costs and limitations associated with accepting such payments business prohibitive.

This upgrade plays well into the Company's ability to scale and serve clients that expect large payments where credit or debit cards would not be feasible. With the new Pay-In capabilities, clients now have full suite of options to fund their accounts.

"Moving beyond just debit and credit cards as a way to fund your account has been well received by our largest clients," said CEO Fredi Nisan. "Many clients want to take advantage of our ecosystem to pay vendors and bills, yet not all of their sales derive from card processing. This upgrade enables GreenBox to service our clients who need varying means to bring money into the ecosystem."

About GreenBox POS:

GreenBox POS ("GRBX", "GreenBox") is a groundbreaking technology company that builds customized payment solutions for a variety of industries. GreenBox develops individual disruptive applications integrated in an end-to-end suite of financial products, supporting multitude of industries with an emphasis on Blockchain secured ledger technology. A main business focus is in blockchain ledgering services, capable of handling large commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients in myriad of business verticals. GreenBox is now capable of managing both legacy currency transactions as well as crypto payouts. GreenBox's main operating geography remains the USA, with additional capacity, clientele and technology availability developing in other countries.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

