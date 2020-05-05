

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rallied on Tuesday after Italy, Spain and France have all recorded their lowest daily spike in fatalities to date.



Italy is allowing parks and public gardens to reopen starting today. Spain, Nigeria and India, together with Ohio and other U.S. states, also began allowing some people to go back to work and opened up construction sites, parks and libraries.



Meanwhile, Germany's top court has ruled that the European Central Bank's mass bond-buying to stabilize the eurozone partly violates the German constitution.



German judges gave the ECB three months' time to adopt a new decision that demonstrates in a comprehensible and substantiated manner that the monetary policy objectives pursued by the ECB are not disproportionate.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 64 points, or 1.46 percent, at 4,443 after losing as much as 4.2 percent the previous day.



Lender BNP Paribas rose about 3 percent after reporting a rise in securities services revenues in the first quarter.



EssilorLuxottica gained about 1 percent. The eye-wear conglomerate reported a 10 percent fall in first-quarter revenue and warned that the impact of the crisis will likely be stronger in the second quarter.



Total SA shares jumped 6 percent as oil prices surged further and the company maintained its dividend despite reporting a sharp fall in first-quarter net adjusted profit.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

