Dienstag, 05.05.2020
Diese Goldfirma ist auf dem Weg zur Nr. 1 in Down Under!
05.05.2020 | 12:09
Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, May 5

Baring Emerging Europe PLC

It is announced that at the close of business on 04 May 2020, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:

Including current period revenue to 04 May 2020 672.15 pence per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 666.00 pence per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69

05 May 2020
