

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) announced earnings for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $115 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $189 million, or $1.29 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Leidos Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $171 million or $1.19 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.0% to $2.89 billion from $2.58 billion last year.



Leidos Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $171 Mln. vs. $166. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.19 vs. $1.13 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.19 -Revenue (Q1): $2.89 Bln vs. $2.58 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.00 - $5.30 Full year revenue guidance: $12.5 - $12.9 Bln



