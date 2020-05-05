At the request of Nexam Chemical Holding AB, Nexam Chemical Holding AB equity rights will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market as from May 6, 2020. Security name: Nexam Chemical Holding AB TO 1 ---------------------------------------------- Short name: NEXAM TO 1 ---------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013914710 ---------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 195948 ---------------------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, 6,50 SEK per share --------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Nexam Chemical Holding AB --------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: September 6, 2021 - September 17, 2021. --------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: September 15, 2021. --------------------------------------------------------------------- Security name: Nexam Chemical Holding AB TO 2 ---------------------------------------------- Short name: NEXAM TO 2 ---------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013914728 ---------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 195949 ---------------------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, 8,50 SEK per share --------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Nexam Chemical Holding AB --------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: September 5, 2022 - Sepember 16, 2022. --------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: September 14, 2022. --------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8 528 00 399.