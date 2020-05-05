

WILMINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, DuPont (DD) said it has issued $2.0 billion bond to refinance debt maturities due in November 2020 and replaced the $2.0 billion 364-day delayed-draw facility.



It also continues to advance the separation of the Nutrition & Biosciences business in preparation for merger with IFF in the first quarter of 2021.



Meanwhile, the company has implemented initiatives to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 including actions to deliver more than $500 million of working capital improvement and reducing capital expenditures by about $500 million versus the prior year.



On April 20, DuPont had suspended its financial guidance for the full-year 2020, due to global softening in automotive, oil & gas and select industrial end-markets as well as the unknown duration and intensity of the COVID-19 pandemic.



