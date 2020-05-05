Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 04-May-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 246.86p INCLUDING current year revenue 254.54p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 239.67p INCLUDING current year revenue 247.34p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---