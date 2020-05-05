Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.05.2020
WKN: 2391 ISIN: GB0006798424 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
05.05.2020 | 12:34
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

London, May 4

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 04-May-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                                 246.86p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                               254.54p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                                 239.67p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                               247.34p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

