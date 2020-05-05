Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Hier kommt Afrikas nächste extrem profitable Goldmine!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.05.2020 | 12:40
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Portfolio Update

Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, May 5

Fidelity Asian Values PLC

LEI: 54930094CXNYINSNOQ96

5 May 2020

Pursuant to Listing Rule LR 15.6.8R, Fidelity Asian Values PLC announces that as at 30 April 2020 its investments in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) were as follows:

Name of Security % of gross assets

CROMWELL EUROPEAN REAL IN 1.401

Total 1.401

Contact for queries:
Name: Natalia de Sousa, FIL Investments International
Telephone: 01737 836869

Jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire