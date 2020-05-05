Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Portfolio Update

Fidelity Asian Values PLC

LEI: 54930094CXNYINSNOQ96

5 May 2020

Pursuant to Listing Rule LR 15.6.8R, Fidelity Asian Values PLC announces that as at 30 April 2020 its investments in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) were as follows:

Name of Security % of gross assets

CROMWELL EUROPEAN REAL IN 1.401

Total 1.401

Contact for queries:

Name: Natalia de Sousa, FIL Investments International

Telephone: 01737 836869