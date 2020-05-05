

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Newmont Mining Corp. (NEM) released a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $822 million, or $1.02 per share. This compares with $87 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Newmont Mining Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $326 million or $0.40 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 43.3% to $2.58 billion from $1.80 billion last year.



Newmont Mining Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $326 Mln. vs. $176 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.40 vs. $0.33 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.42 -Revenue (Q1): $2.58 Bln vs. $1.80 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

