Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Hier kommt Afrikas nächste extrem profitable Goldmine!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PKZC ISIN: US0887861088 Ticker-Symbol: 50BA 
Stuttgart
05.05.20
08:03 Uhr
12,300 Euro
+1,000
+8,85 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BICYCLE THERAPEUTICS PLC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BICYCLE THERAPEUTICS PLC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,20013,00013:36
12,10012,90013:01
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BICYCLE THERAPEUTICS
BICYCLE THERAPEUTICS PLC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BICYCLE THERAPEUTICS PLC ADR12,300+8,85 %