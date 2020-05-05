U.S.-based Bollinger Motors revealed its patent-pending E-Chassis platform last month, a demonstration that the platform from which commercial fleets can transition to EVs is EV platform-technology itself.From pv magazine Australia. Bollinger Motors, a U.S.-based company out of Detroit, is looking to reinvigorate Motor City, and indeed the world, with the reveal last month of its patent-pending E-Chassis. The EV platform is the kind of technology that could hurry the scaling up of the EV economy due to its adoptability by commercial fleets. "When we first built our class 3 B1 (chassis), we knew ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...