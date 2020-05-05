Virginia-based utility Dominion plans to procure 16 GW of solar, 2.7 GW of storage and 5.1 GW of offshore wind in the next 15 years. Kicking off these new plans comes a request for proposals of 1 GW of solar or wind and 250 MW of energy storage.From pv magazine USA. Dominion Energy Virginia has released its largest single-year solicitation for renewable energy projects, calling for bids of up to 1,000 MW of solar and onshore wind generation and up to 250 MW of energy storage. The solicitation comes as a part of the company's new, equally ambitious, Integrated Resource Plan (IRP), one which looks ...

