

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC):



-Earnings: -$9.23 billion in Q1 vs. -$0.01 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$14.25 in Q1 vs. -$0.01 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Marathon Petroleum Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$106 million or -$0.16 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.31 per share -Revenue: $24.08 billion in Q1 vs. $28.60 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken