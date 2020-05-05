

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Aptiv PLC (APTV) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $1.57 billion, or $6.14 per share. This compares with $0.24 billion, or $0.92 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Aptiv PLC reported adjusted earnings of $173 million or $0.68 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.8% to $3.23 billion from $3.58 billion last year.



Aptiv PLC earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $173 Mln. vs. $273 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.68 vs. $1.05 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.35 -Revenue (Q1): $3.23 Bln vs. $3.58 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

